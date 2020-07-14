Billy Owen McDaniel
Memphis - Billy "Bo" McDaniel, 75, of Memphis, TN, passed away on July 9, 2020. He was born July 22, 1944, in Myrtle, MS, to Arie and Coy McDaniel. He was the ninth of nine children. Billy was preceded in death by his father, Coy Jefferson McDaniel, his mother, Arie Martha Day McDaniel, his brother, James Coy McDaniel, and his sisters, Katherine Ledbetter, Ivory Stamey, and Elaine Russell. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sisters, Mevolene Rippy, Christine Wixon, Patty Priest, and Kay Reasons, as well as generations of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Crittenden Memorial Park Pavilion, 2206 US-64, Marion, AR, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, with a funeral service immediately following. Online condolences may be left at: RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis