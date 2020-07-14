1/1
Billy Owen McDaniel
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Owen McDaniel

Memphis - Billy "Bo" McDaniel, 75, of Memphis, TN, passed away on July 9, 2020. He was born July 22, 1944, in Myrtle, MS, to Arie and Coy McDaniel. He was the ninth of nine children. Billy was preceded in death by his father, Coy Jefferson McDaniel, his mother, Arie Martha Day McDaniel, his brother, James Coy McDaniel, and his sisters, Katherine Ledbetter, Ivory Stamey, and Elaine Russell. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sisters, Mevolene Rippy, Christine Wixon, Patty Priest, and Kay Reasons, as well as generations of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Crittenden Memorial Park Pavilion, 2206 US-64, Marion, AR, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, with a funeral service immediately following. Online condolences may be left at: RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Crittenden Memorial Park Pavilion
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Crittenden Memorial Park Pavilion
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved