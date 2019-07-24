|
|
Billy Sales McCullough
Drummonds - Mr. Billy Sales McCullough, 84, passed away at his residence Monday, July 22, 2019. Mr. McCullough was retired from Sears after forty years of service in Quality Assurance. He is survived by his wife of 61 years,
Laura McCullough. His daughter, Carla Smith (Phil) and two
grandchildren, Scott Smith (Tabatha) and Kari Cupples (Will).
He was a member and served as a Deacon for Fellowship Baptist Church.
He formerly served on the Board of Tipton County Schools and Poplar Grove Utility District. Mr. McCullough was a former Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton and served on the Board of Directors for Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis. He was an avid supporter of University of Memphis.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 P.M., services will be Thursday at 10 A.M. at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church. Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123. munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 24, 2019