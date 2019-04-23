|
|
Billy Wayne Harrell
Drummonds, TN
Billy Wayne Harrell, 74, of Drummonds, TN passed away April 19, 2019. He was retired from the Memphis Park Commission as a heavy equipment operator. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was very involved with his children and grandchildren's athletics including coaching baseball. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Harrell and his parents, Paul and Nina Harrell. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Orman; son, Billy W. Harrell, Jr.; sisters, Skylar Orman and Weston Orman; brothers, James Harrell; and two grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm until the service at 3:30 pm Tuesday, April 23 at Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel. Interment in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the ()
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 23, 2019