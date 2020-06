Billy Wayne StroudBilly Wayne Stroud, 81, passed away June 7, 2020. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Gail W. Stroud; three children, Randy (Terry) Stroud, Chris (Daphne) Stroud, Alana (David) Haddad; six grandchildren, Andrew Stroud, Sarah Lawrence, Jaclyn Haddad, Matthew Stroud, Elliot Haddad, Cody Stroud; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Marion Stroud, Robert Stroud and Jerry Stroud; two sisters, Joanne King and Carol Shoffner. Mr. Stroud was retired from the Commercial Appeal and a member of Richland A.R.P. Church where he served as a deacon and elder. Mr. Stroud was preceded in death by his parents, Jody and Augusta Stroud; brother, J.D. Stroud; sisters, Wilma Smith and Maggie Whitehorn. A graveside service will be held Wednesday (June 10) at 11:00am at Rosemark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital StJude.org ) or to the Wounded Warriors Project ( WoundedWarriorProject.org ).Munford Funeral HomeMillington Chapel(901) 873-0123