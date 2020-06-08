Billy Wayne Stroud
Billy Wayne Stroud

Billy Wayne Stroud, 81, passed away June 7, 2020. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Gail W. Stroud; three children, Randy (Terry) Stroud, Chris (Daphne) Stroud, Alana (David) Haddad; six grandchildren, Andrew Stroud, Sarah Lawrence, Jaclyn Haddad, Matthew Stroud, Elliot Haddad, Cody Stroud; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Marion Stroud, Robert Stroud and Jerry Stroud; two sisters, Joanne King and Carol Shoffner. Mr. Stroud was retired from the Commercial Appeal and a member of Richland A.R.P. Church where he served as a deacon and elder. Mr. Stroud was preceded in death by his parents, Jody and Augusta Stroud; brother, J.D. Stroud; sisters, Wilma Smith and Maggie Whitehorn. A graveside service will be held Wednesday (June 10) at 11:00am at Rosemark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org) or to the Wounded Warriors Project (WoundedWarriorProject.org).

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
