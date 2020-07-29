Billye Ruth Harris RayNiceville, FL - Billye Ruth Harris Ray was born on Sunday, June 4, 1939 and passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 81 after a long battle with dementia. She was predeceased by her mother, Ruth Harris; her father, Bill Harris; and her two brothers, Bill Harris, Jr. and Jimmy Harris. Billye was born on Island #26 in the Mississippi River. She grew up on the island attending a one room schoolhouse and later attended high school in Ripley TN and Luxora, AR. After she graduated high school she left the island and moved to Memphis, TN to attend business school.She was first employed by Firestone and there she met the love of her life, Harold W. Ray, and at the time of her death they had been married for almost 59 years. Together they had one daughter, Alexandra Ray Brown. Their little family of three was expanded in 2000 with the addition of a son-in-law, Jerry S. Brown, and soon after two granddaughters, Ellen Alexandra Brown and Clara Catherine Brown. These granddaughters were the highlight of her life.Billye Ray retired from Southern Security Federal Credit Union in 2006, where she worked for 22 years. While working there, she accumulated so many photographs of members, friends and their children that it took two large grocery bags to remove them from her desk upon her retirement.Although her family may seem small, in reality her family extended to the many dear friends that became like family over her lifetime. Billye never met a stranger and she loved every child she ever met. Her love for her church, her friends and her family will never be forgotten.A funeral service for Billye Ray will be held at 10:00 a.m. with visitation at 9:00 a.m. on July 31, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis TN.