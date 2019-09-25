|
Birtha Lee James
- - Birtha Lee James peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in her Memphis home. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Tommie Lee James Sr. for over 53yrs, and the proud mother of Rev. T. L. James Jr (Joyce), Horizon James (Donna), Darin James, and Joseph James whom she leaves to cherish her memories. She also leaves to cherish her memories 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three sisters and three brothers, one aunt, and a host of sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a faithful and dedicated member of the Baptist Minister Wives Guild until her illness. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27th at 6:30-8pm at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home at 2944 Walnut Grove. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 (11am) at Greater Mt. Moriah at 1098 S. Wellington. Burial immediately following services at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5485 Hacks Cross, Memphis Tn. (901)755-3028
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 25, 2019