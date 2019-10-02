|
|
Bishop Donald Washington
Memphis - Bishop Donald Washington, 63 of Memphis died Monday, Sept. 23.
Visit at the Funeral Home on Friday, 2 pm to 7 pm.
Remains will lie in repose at Greater Faith Tabernacle Ministries, 905 E. Shelby Dr.on Saturday, from 9:30 am to 10:55 am with services to follow at 11 am.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn D. Washington, 3 children, Ervin, Taniel,
Arneshela, 27 Grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, his parents,
James & Pearlie Washington, 4 Sisters & 4 Brothers.
J. F. Brittenum & Son Funeral Home
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 2, 2019