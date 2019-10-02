Services
J.F. Brittenum & Son Funeral Home
125 North Memphis Street
Holly Springs, MS 38635
(662) 252-2341
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.F. Brittenum & Son Funeral Home
125 North Memphis Street
Holly Springs, MS 38635
Reposing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Greater Faith Tabernacle Ministries
905 E. Shelby Dr
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Faith Tabernacle Ministries
Bishop Donald Washington

Bishop Donald Washington Obituary
Bishop Donald Washington

Memphis - Bishop Donald Washington, 63 of Memphis died Monday, Sept. 23.

Visit at the Funeral Home on Friday, 2 pm to 7 pm.

Remains will lie in repose at Greater Faith Tabernacle Ministries, 905 E. Shelby Dr.on Saturday, from 9:30 am to 10:55 am with services to follow at 11 am.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn D. Washington, 3 children, Ervin, Taniel,

Arneshela, 27 Grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, his parents,

James & Pearlie Washington, 4 Sisters & 4 Brothers.

J. F. Brittenum & Son Funeral Home
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 2, 2019
