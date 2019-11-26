|
Bishop Edward Lynn Brown
Memphis - Bishop Edward Lynn Brown, the 46th Bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church passed Friday, November 22, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Gladys S. Brown and father of Cheronda Brown Guyton and Donna Brown.
Bishop Brown will lie in state on Friday, November 29, from 12:00 until 6:00 pm. The family will visit with friends from 5:00 - 6:00 pm. The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will hold a memorial service at 6:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 30. All services will be held at Greenwood CME Church, 3318 Kimball Avenue. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lane College: Bishop E. Lynn Brown Scholarship Fund, Lane College, 545 Lane Ave., Jackson, TN 38301 or go to Lanecollege.edu and select Bishop E. Lynn Brown Scholarship.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019