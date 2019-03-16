|
Blanche Louise Hinsley
Brownsville, TN
Blanche Louise Bourne Hinsley, 93, of Brownsville, TN, died on March 13, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1925, in Keeling, TN, to Milton Lewis and Nora B. Wright Bourne, deceased. Blanche married George Alvin Hinsley on December 24, 1946, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2015. They lived in Memphis, Idaville, and Brownsville, TN.
She is survived by her children: James Larry Hinsley (Sharon A. Wallace) of Tallahassee, FL, and Dan Alvin Hinsley (Susan Connell) of Scottsdale, AZ. Joining the family in grief are her grandchildren: Laura K. Hinsley Rabakon (Michael) of Austin, TX, (great grand child, Russell A. Mann) and Amy L. Hinsley of Austin, TX. Blanche was preceded in death by her only sibling, James Lewis Bourne (Mildred Bourne, deceased).
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park East, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN 38133. Funeral service and burial will be held on Monday, March 18 at 10:00 am at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park East. The service will be lead by Pastor Bill Cox of Trinity Baptist Church, Brighton, TN. 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019