Blanche Marie Smith
Memphis - Blanche Marie Smith, 92, of Memphis, TN passed away December 16, 2019. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Smith and sons, Jimmy Smith, William Smith and Reuben Smith. She is survived by her sons, Gene Smith, Bobby Smith, Gerry Smith and Tim Smith. The family will receive friends Thursday (Dec 19) from 12-1pm at the Millington Chapel. A private graveside service will follow.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019