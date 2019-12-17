Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Marie Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche Marie Smith Obituary
Blanche Marie Smith

Memphis - Blanche Marie Smith, 92, of Memphis, TN passed away December 16, 2019. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Smith and sons, Jimmy Smith, William Smith and Reuben Smith. She is survived by her sons, Gene Smith, Bobby Smith, Gerry Smith and Tim Smith. The family will receive friends Thursday (Dec 19) from 12-1pm at the Millington Chapel. A private graveside service will follow.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -