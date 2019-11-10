|
|
Bob Mann Turner
Orlando - Bob Mann Turner passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. At age 80 in Orlando, FL. Bob was born in Memphis, TN, to Camilla Charlotte and Beverly Mann Turner on October 1, 1939. He was their second child and only son. Bob was a 1957 graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, TN. He went on to pursue his degree in Marketing & Sales at the University of Mississippi, class of 1961. He remained a lifelong fan of Ole Miss Rebels and enjoyed countless hours watching Rebel football. Bob created a legacy at Ole Miss and was followed by two generations of children and grandchildren. After a stint in the United States Army, he married and settled down with his beloved family. He spent 30 plus years with his career with International Harvester/Case IH as Territory Manager in the Southern Region and later on in Corporate Training. In retirement he enjoyed spending time on the lake in Tennessee with his family and friends or relaxing with a crossword book and spending time with his Pomeranians, Zeke and Zack.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Sylvia Dianne Golightly Turner, and his beloved youngest daughter, Rachel Reeves Turner.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Barbara Kearns Turner, son, Paul Turner, partner Kathy, daughters, Laurie Baughman, husband David, Julia Diaz, husband Tony and stepsons, Shane Mathes, partner Elaine and Brian Mathes, wife Denise. Bob is also survived by his sisters, Beverly Morgan, husband Petey and Deborah Davis, husband C.C. and grandchildren-Amanda, Sarah, Spencer, Olivia, Erin and Sam, and beloved friend Barbara Patnode. Bob's first great-grandchild is due in January.
Bob hoped that each of you who knew him would celebrate his life by remembering what he meant to you. He was a gaint of a man with many great friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Nov. 10, 2019