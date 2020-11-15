Bob ScottBob Scott 80 passed-away November 13, 2020. He was retired from Cal-Maine Food in Jackson; MS. Bob was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis and a member of the Southeastern Poultry Convention.Bob is survived by his wife, Iva Scott of Germantown; children, Amy Collins (Danny) of Charlotte, NC, Laura Burdeshaw (David) of Decatur, AL and Bobby Scott II (Michele) of Collierville; sister, Dorothy Rogers (Don) of Murray, KY; grandchildren, Megan Collins of Charlotte, Olivia Fraser (Thomas) of Knoxville, Danny Collins (Anna) of Columbus, GA, Clay Collins of Charlotte, Tyler Burdeshaw, (Alaina) of Decatur, Elaine Burdeshaw of Florence, Gracie Scott of Collierville and Lindsey Scott of Collierville, and great grandchildren, Dodge Collins, Davy Fraser, Margo Fraser and Ruth Ellen Collins.Service will be 2:30 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis with the family receiving friends beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will be 1:30 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Salem Cemetery, Clinton, KY.Brent Taylor - Paul B. McCarver, Funeral Directors901 707-8115