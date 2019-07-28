Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East
Bobbie Dean Smith

Bobbie Dean Smith Obituary
Bobbie Dean Smith

Eads - Bobbie Dean Smith, passed away in Eads, TN, July 24, 2019. He was retired owner of Bobbie Smith Body Shop. He is survived by daughter Wanda Wood (Sean), son, Michael Smith (Lori), sisters, Gloria Walker and Hester Talley (John) and one brother Steve Smith. Grandchildren, Kristina, Andrea, and Cody, great grandchildren Hayley, Ashlyn, Syler, and Grayson(preceded in death great grand daughter, Madison). Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm with funeral services at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019
