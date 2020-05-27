Bobbie Nell Chiles
Memphis - Bobbie Nell Chiles age 84 of Memphis, TN passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. For updates and to sign the online registry please visit www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 27 to May 29, 2020.