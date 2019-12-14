|
|
Bobbie Nell Houston
Olive Branch, MS - Bobbie Nell Houston, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, died on Friday the 13th of December, 2019. She lived to be 89 years old.
Born on the 15th of March, 1930 in McCool, Mississippi, Bobbie was the daughter of the late Kenneth Young & Eunice Morgan McKinley. Bobbie graduated from Central High school in Memphis and then worked for a period of her life at Sears Roebuck and Co. as a secretary. She was a longtime member of Woodland Presbyterian Church and a volunteer at the McWherter Center.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings Joanne, Bill, Lamar and Harold; and her husband of 34 years Raymond Kenneth Houston.
Ms. Houston is survived by her children Denise (David) Smith and Glenn (Terry) Houston; grandchildren Christin (Jeremy) Warlick, Lauren (Matt) Smith, Dustin (Haley) Houston, and Bethany (T.J.) Patterson; and nine great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, the 17th of December beginning at one o'clock in the afternoon until funeral services begin at two o'clock all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.
Any memorials in Bobbie's honor may be sent to Woodland Presbyterian Church. Online condolences and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019