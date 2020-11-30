1/
Bobbie Pitts May
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Pitts May

Bobbie Pitts May, 86, of Millington, TN went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on November 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Louis "Don" May and her parents, Loyd and Velma Pitts. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Millington, TN. She is survived by her daughters, Robin May Graig (Steve) of Millington, TN and Melanie Ann Reed (Mark) of Germantown, TN; sisters, Betty Pitts Huffman (Jack) and Beverly Pitts Beasley; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one niece.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved