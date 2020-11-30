Bobbie Pitts MayBobbie Pitts May, 86, of Millington, TN went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on November 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Louis "Don" May and her parents, Loyd and Velma Pitts. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Millington, TN. She is survived by her daughters, Robin May Graig (Steve) of Millington, TN and Melanie Ann Reed (Mark) of Germantown, TN; sisters, Betty Pitts Huffman (Jack) and Beverly Pitts Beasley; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one niece.Munford Funeral HomeMillington Chapel(901) 873-0123