Bobby Cordray
Memphis - Bobby Cordray, 82, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2020 at the Memphis Jewish Home. He is survived by his wife, of 60 years, Martha Cordray, a daughter, Denise Cordray, a son, Robert Cordray, two brothers, Johnny Cordray and Charles Cordray, a sister, Juanita Turner and a very special cousin, Janie Summers, who is the family historian.
Mr. Corday was born in Hominy, Oklahoma and was a member of the Cherokee Nation. He retired from Air Products and Chemical along with Airgas. He was an avid bowler with bowling a 300 at the height of his hobby.
There will be a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Cordray's name to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020