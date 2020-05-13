Bobby Dee Johnson Sr.
Bobby Dee Johnson, Sr.

Enville - Bobby Dee Johnson, Sr. passed away after a short illness May 9, at 2:26 A.M. at his home surrounded by his family.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Theresa, 2 sisters; Betty Rachel & Glenda Sue Anderson; 2 brothers James Alton & Billie Joe, & a great granddaughter Brenna Gayle Brower.

He is survived by his wife Shirley of 67 years, his daughter Sherry Wright (John) & his son Bobby Johnson Jr., (Lisa), 6 grandchildren: John, Ami (Jonathan), Angela (Dennis), Amanda (David), Wesley & Logan; 7 great-great grandchildren: 5 great -great-great grandchildren; sisters; Linda Chambers & Nancy Adams (Bobby); brothers: Robert (Sue), Wayne (Shirley), Don (Sherri), & Doyle (Helen) & his sisters-in-law; Junell Clausel & Peggy Roach; and his brother-in-law, Bobby Barnes (Betty Jo).

Pallbearers will be his grandsons & great grandsons.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
