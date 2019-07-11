|
|
Bobby E. Billings, Sr.
San Antonio, TX - Bobby E. Billings, Sr, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Bob was born in Tipton County, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Loye & Mabel Billings; his daughter, Barbara Cook and his grandson, Montana Billings. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jo Ann; his children, Bobby Jr. (Renee), Gwen Coletta, David W. (Paula) and step-daughter, La Donna Mason (Lance); 9 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, David Billings, Jerry Billings and one sister, Nadine Korzenowski.
A Memorial Service will be held at Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, TN. 7/13/19, Visitation at 10:00 AM. Service at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019