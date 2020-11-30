1/1
Bobby E. Fowler
Bobby E. Fowler

Lakeland - Bobby E. Fowler, age 85, of Lakeland, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Bobby was born August 10, 1935 in Ridgley, TN. He was a graduate of Lake County High School and the University of Tennessee Martin with a bachelors degree. Mr. Fowler was inducted in the UTM hall of fame for his accomplishments in football. He was the only person to have his football jersey retired at UTM. During his senior year he was drafted to play with the Chicago Bears and later joined the New York Titans. He came back to UTM and finished his degree and joined the coaching staff. After graduation from UTM he began a long career in coaching and teaching at Skyview Academy and Tipton Rosemark Academy. He was Headmaster at Tipton Rosemark Academy until 1988 and then became the football coach at Skyview until his retirement in 1992. Coach Fowler still holds several records in football at UTM. He is a member of Faith Baptist Church and an avid football fan.

Mr. Fowler was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Rieck Fowler and his daughter, Kimberly Wisdom, one brother, O.V. Fowler, and a sister, Juanita Lovell. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sandra Fowler, his son, Jody Fowler (Shannon), six granddaughters, Jordan Fiallo, Taylor Wisdom, Hannah Wisdom, Sydni Wisdom, Gabrielle Wisdom, Caiden Fowler, one grandson, Britt Fowler, four great grandchildren, and his beloved pet schnauzer, Marley.

The family will be having a graveside service at 2pm, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the football program at UTM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Fowler family.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
