Bartlett - Bobby Earl Forsythe, 73, of Bartlett, TN died on October 13, 2019. He was born in Memphis, TN on May 7, 1946, to William Cleveland and Wilma Louise Forsythe. He later served in the US Army from 1966-1968 as a Sergeant and fought in Vietnam as a crew chief and helicopter machine gunner. Professionally he worked for Bell South/AT&T for 37 years before retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Johnny. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Janice, son, Chris, and daughter Jennifer (Paul) Wright, four grandchildren (Madeline, Luke, Max and Ella), brothers Ronnie and Jimmie, and a legacy of love, generosity and laughter. A visitation will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2000 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN 38016 on Saturday, October 19th from 11 am-1 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the West Tennessee Veterans Home or LeBonheur Children's Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
