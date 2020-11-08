1/
Bobby Joe Sellers Jr.
Bobby Joe Sellers, Jr.

Olive Branch - Bobby Joe Sellers, Jr., 48, of Olive Branch, Mississippi passed away November 3rd, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Joe Sellers, Sr.

Bobby aka "Pistol" is survived by his daughter, Brittany Sellers-Stanford (Dallas); his mother, Mary Sage; brother, Billy Sellers; step-mother, Mary Sellers; and his grandchildren, Rilea and Emmett Stanford.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services will be held at a later date.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
