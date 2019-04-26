Services
St Peter's Church
190 Adams Ave
Memphis, TN 38103
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church (Parish Hall)
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Leatherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Leatherman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobby Leatherman Obituary
Bobby Leatherman

Memphis, TN

"The glory of God is man fully alive". In everything that he did, Bobby Leatherman lived his life to glorify God. Through his law practice, he worked quietly and diligently to fight for righteousness and truth. But most importantly, he had a deep love for his wife, children, and his family that was only slightly out measured by his love for his Savior. For those who knew him, Bobby always had a twinkle in his eye and a captivating dry wit. If you asked anybody what they thought of Bobby, they'd all unanimously say that he was the nicest guy in the world. Bobby had a love for the city of Memphis. He was born in Memphis on April 1, 1960. He attended The McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN and continued his education at the University of Mississippi. Wanting to extend his Hotty Toddy stint, he also studied law at the University of Mississippi. Upon completion, he came back to Memphis to work at the law firm Armstrong Allen, until he left to practice law on his own, with the help from his prodigy, Parke Morris. He loved the Memphis community and served as President of Cotton Carnival in 2002.

Bobby is survived by his parents Camille and Bobby Leatherman Sr, who loved him dearly, his brother Leslie Leatherman, his sister Camille Breland (Quin), and his wife, Ann H. Leatherman, and children Eliza, Bo, and Annie. They knew him as the best father and husband anyone could ask for. A host of nieces, nephews, in laws, and friends adored him and loved him. He will be dearly missed.

The visitation will be on Saturday, April 27th at St. Peter's Catholic Church (Parish Hall) from 11:00am-1:00pm, followed by a funeral mass. The burial will be at a family cemetery in Robinsonville, MS.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.