Bobby Leatherman
Memphis, TN
"The glory of God is man fully alive". In everything that he did, Bobby Leatherman lived his life to glorify God. Through his law practice, he worked quietly and diligently to fight for righteousness and truth. But most importantly, he had a deep love for his wife, children, and his family that was only slightly out measured by his love for his Savior. For those who knew him, Bobby always had a twinkle in his eye and a captivating dry wit. If you asked anybody what they thought of Bobby, they'd all unanimously say that he was the nicest guy in the world. Bobby had a love for the city of Memphis. He was born in Memphis on April 1, 1960. He attended The McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN and continued his education at the University of Mississippi. Wanting to extend his Hotty Toddy stint, he also studied law at the University of Mississippi. Upon completion, he came back to Memphis to work at the law firm Armstrong Allen, until he left to practice law on his own, with the help from his prodigy, Parke Morris. He loved the Memphis community and served as President of Cotton Carnival in 2002.
Bobby is survived by his parents Camille and Bobby Leatherman Sr, who loved him dearly, his brother Leslie Leatherman, his sister Camille Breland (Quin), and his wife, Ann H. Leatherman, and children Eliza, Bo, and Annie. They knew him as the best father and husband anyone could ask for. A host of nieces, nephews, in laws, and friends adored him and loved him. He will be dearly missed.
The visitation will be on Saturday, April 27th at St. Peter's Catholic Church (Parish Hall) from 11:00am-1:00pm, followed by a funeral mass. The burial will be at a family cemetery in Robinsonville, MS.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 26, 2019