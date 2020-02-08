Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Patterson


1986 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Patterson Obituary
Bobby Patterson

Bobby Patterson, 33, IBEW member and communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, passed peacefully in his sleep at home Wednesday. An electrician for Mid- South Electric and graduate of Bishop Byrne, he also attended CBHS, and St. Anne Highland and St. Ann Bartlett. He was an altar boy, played football for many years, and wrestled for CBHS and Bishop Byrne. His hobbies included fixing things, especially cars, and rooting on the Griz with his longtime partner Taryn. Among his proudest achievements were completing apprenticeship training and school to become a licensed journeyman electrician, being an attentive caretaker to Dad, and a selfless provider for his family.

The dearly beloved son of John and Patricia Patterson, Bobby leaves his parents, Taryn, 2 older brothers (Danny and David), and is preceded by his eldest brother JJ. He always had time to help family, friends and neighbors with their troubles; the world is a poorer place without him, and he will be sorely missed.

Rosary and visitation will be Monday, February 10, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament, with a funeral mass to follow at 10 a.m. All are encouraged to come say goodbye to Bobby.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -