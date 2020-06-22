Bobby Ray Westbrook
Bobby Ray Westbrook

Collierville - Bobby Ray Westbrook, age 85, died June 19, 2020. A graduate of Tech High School in Memphis, TN, Bobby worked for Scott Electric Company, Holiday Inn, and then his own business, Holiday Electric Company. Bobby was a Past Master of Unity Lodge, a member of Scottish Rite, Al Chymia Shrine Temple, Al Chymia Directors Staff, Jesters and Kingsway Christian Church. Along with his wife, Jill Wansley Westbrook, he is survived by three children, Taylor Bates (Mary Elizabeth) of Memphis, TN, David Westbrook of Jackson, TN, and Janet Westbrook of Memphis, TN. Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. The family requests stories of Bobby be sent to the family home.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
