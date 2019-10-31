|
Bobby Rosser Bryan
Southaven, MS - Bobby Rosser Bryan of Southaven, Ms., passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 81. He is reunited with his "sweetness", his wife of sixty years who preceded him in death, Helen Bennett Bryan. He also joins his son, David Rosser Bryan, his sister, Betty Bryan Wade, and his parents, Paul Rosser Bryan and Lucille Powell Bryan. He leaves behind his daughter, LeAnne Carol Bryan (Micki), who adores him, and a nephew, Dalton Lamar Bennet II (Janice), who was like a second son. As well as his daughter-in-law, Jane Glasgow Vaughn (Paul), who he loved and admired, and three grandsons, Conner Rosser Bryan (Juliana), Luke David Vaughn and Clay Ellon Vaughn, who were great joys in his life. Bobby was known for his quick smile and sense of humor, and was always ready to share a laugh. He was a caregiver, and could fix anything from a broken car to a broken heart. He was always generous and eager to lend a hand. In his final days, Bobby saw the ultrasound of his great grandson to be, and was beyond proud to know the legacy of the Rosser Bryan name will continue. His departure leaves a void that seems impossible to fill, yet we are heartened with the hope his coming great grandson may be blessed with the qualities we all loved so much in Bobby. Visitation 11.4.19 from 12:30 - 2:00, Forest Hills East, Memphis.
