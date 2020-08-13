1/
Bobby W. Houston
1940 - 2020
Bobby W. Houston

Bartlett - Bobby W. Houston, 80, of Bartlett, TN passed away August 12th, 2020.

He was born to the late John and Lorene Houston on June 15th, 1940 in Memphis, TN. He was a long time member of New Life Baptist Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge #362, Al Chymia Shriners, and retired from the City of Memphis from General Services after many years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Eugene Houston and his siblings, John Houston, Linda Mathews, and Anita Sykes.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sara Jane Houston; his daughter Ginger Clark (Les); his son, Bobby Allen Houston; grandchildren, Eric Clark (Karla), Bobby A. Houston, Kristin Thompson, Courtney Houston (Will); great-grandchildren William, Carson, Abby, Brandon, Jed, Zoey, Daniel, Livy; foster children, Nick, LuLu, Sara; his ex-son in law, Kenneth Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, August 16th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133. Services will be at 10:00am on Monday, August 17th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
AUG
17
Service
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
