Bonnie Clark Sigman
Bonnie Clark Sigman

Germantown - Bonnie Clark Sigman, 93, of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norwood "Jack" Sigman and a brother, Edward J. Odle.

She was a retired beautician.

Mrs. Sigman is survived by her two sons, Jimmy Clark (Glenda) and Danny Clark (Pat), five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous extended relatives.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 3 from 9:00 am until the time of the graveside service at 10:00 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
NOV
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
