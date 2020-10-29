Bonnie Clark SigmanGermantown - Bonnie Clark Sigman, 93, of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norwood "Jack" Sigman and a brother, Edward J. Odle.She was a retired beautician.Mrs. Sigman is survived by her two sons, Jimmy Clark (Glenda) and Danny Clark (Pat), five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous extended relatives.The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 3 from 9:00 am until the time of the graveside service at 10:00 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.