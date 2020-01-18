|
|
Bonnie Evelyn Dickerson, 84, passed away January 16, 2020 after being admitted to the hospital due to experiencing a devastating brain hemorrhage. Bonnie lived most of her life in Memphis, Tn. as a homemaker and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Bonnie, who was an amazing, strong, and compassionate woman with a heart of gold, raised 3 daughters and a granddaughter alongside her husband, "Junior", of 67 years.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Thomas Eural Dickerson; loving daughter Deborah E. Douglas; sisters Mildred Noland, Linda Kinder and Wanda Whitley. Bonnie is survived by her loving daughter Lola Jean Dickerson and her husband Paul Adcock Jr. , who were her caregivers that she resided with after the passing of her husband in June of 2019; daughter Susan D. Hamm; granddaughter Keri S. Dickerson and her husband Benjamin Moody; grandsons Christopher Magliolo and his wife Sofia, Nicholas Douglas and his girlfriend Scottea Lamberth, Jerome Hamm Jr. and Justin Hamm; great grandsons Austin Dickerson-Moody and Aaron Dickerson; great granddaughter Frankie Magliolo; son-in-law Troy Douglas (husband of Deborah Douglas).
Bonnie was a loving and devoted mother and wife who loved her family. Bonnie had always looked forward to going out to restaurants, car rides and getting together for family gatherings. Bonnie was a fighter and won the battle against her first brain hemorrhage in April 2019. Bonnie was a strong and brave woman who struggled the last 11 years of her life with Alzheimer's and was unable to attend the funeral of her husband of 67 years. Bonnie's family remained compassionate and understanding throughout her final years of coping with this horrific disease. Bonnie will be missed immensely and will always be remembered as the best Mama ever. We all love you and you will never be forgotten. May God bless you. Sweet dreams Mama.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 22 from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020