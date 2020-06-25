Bonnie Evelyn Harrison McDonald
1941 - 2020
Evelyn was born in Newbern, Tn to Bonnie and Sherrill Harrison on February 5, 1941. She is the beloved mother of Marcia (Larry) Rodgers and Billy (Leslie) McDonald. She was the most wonderful Memaw to Stephanie (Patrick) Clark, Jason (Roni) Rodgers, Joseph McDonald, Kasie McDonald, Anna (Ben) Cornelious and Andrew McDonald. She was Great-grandmother (Great-Memaw) to Zach, Joshua, Caleb, Silas, Jacob and Natalie. She leaves behind her sister, Shirley Lucas and her brother, Joe (Linda) Harrison. She also leaves numerous nephews and nieces, as well as family and friends.

Services will be held at Munford Funeral Home in Munford, Tn on Saturday, June 27th. Visitation will be from 1pm until 3pm, with service starting at 3pm. The funeral home is open to all family and friends who wish to attend.

Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
JUN
27
Service
03:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
