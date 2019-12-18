|
Bonnie Hunter
Wynne - Bonnie Hunter, 83, of Wynne, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Bonnie was born in Newport on September 27, 1936 to Mr. and Mrs. Ted Balch.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stephen Roy Hunter; and a brother.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Hunter; a daughter, Harriet Ancel; two sisters; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, at Wynne Church of Christ. Interment in Crosslawn Cemetery.
Visitation is 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, December 20 at the church.
Arrangements by Thompson-Wilson Wynne Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019