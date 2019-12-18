Services
Thompson-Wilson Wynne Funeral Home
2642 Hwy 64 W
Wynne, AR 72396
(870) 238-9400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wynne Church of Christ
Wynne, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Wynne Church of Christ
Wynne, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Hunter


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Hunter Obituary
Bonnie Hunter

Wynne - Bonnie Hunter, 83, of Wynne, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Bonnie was born in Newport on September 27, 1936 to Mr. and Mrs. Ted Balch.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stephen Roy Hunter; and a brother.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Hunter; a daughter, Harriet Ancel; two sisters; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services are 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, at Wynne Church of Christ. Interment in Crosslawn Cemetery.

Visitation is 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, December 20 at the church.

Arrangements by Thompson-Wilson Wynne Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -