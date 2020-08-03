Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie Mack Shaw



(May 31, 1936 - July 31, 2020)



Mr. Bonnie Mack Shaw, age 84, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at VA Hospital in Memphis.



There will be a walk through viewing on Thursday, August 6th from11:55 a.m. with a memorial service at 12 noon at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053.



Please wear your mask.



Interment will follow at Hayes Cemetery in Arlington, Tennessee 38002.



Jefferson Mortuary,lnc. has charge.









