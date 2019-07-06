|
Bonnie McCain Rhodes
Rosemark - Bonnie McCain Rhodes, 80, of Rosemark, TN passed away July 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Everett Rhodes, Sr.; her parents, William and Alma McCain; and her brother, Moffitt McCain.
Bonnie is survived by her sons, Gary Rhodes (Alisa), Gene Rhodes (Lisa); her daughter, Diane Fondren (Jeff); grandchildren, Heather, Lauren, Caitlin, Morgan, Megan, Courtney, Carson; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Leila, Keeley, and Tenley.
She was a member of Bartlett United Methodist Church and retired as their office Manager.
Family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, July 8th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00pm at Bartlett United Methodist Church, 5676 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN. Burial will follow at Betheul Cemetery, 8945 Betheul Road, Millington, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 6, 2019