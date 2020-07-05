Bonnie Sue Hunter
Millington - Bonnie Sue Hunter, 60, of Millington TN, passed away July 4, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Tipton. Mrs. Hunter was office Manager for Edsal-Sandusky and was a life member of the Millington VFW. She is survived by her life companion; Gene Markwell, one daughter; Ashley (Phillip) Ezell, a stepdaughter, Peyton (Kyle) Berryhill, a son; Joshua Graham and a stepson, Lane Markwell, and four sisters; Priscilla Tucker, Florence Durham, Karen McDill, and Cathy MacNeill, and Three Grandchildren; Shelby, Sutton, and Renley. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; John and Cathie Burness. Memorials may go to St. Jude Childrens Reseach Hospital. A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com