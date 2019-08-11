|
|
Boyce H. Herring, Jr.
Memphis - Boyce H. Herring, Jr., 76, of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, August 5, 2019. Mr. Herring was preceded in death by his parents, Boyce, Sr. and Myrtle Herring; and his brother, Hugh Herring. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Delma Jean Herring; daughter, Sonya Kilpatrick(Calvin); son, Boyce "Boe" Herring; son, Charlie Herring(Kelly); and grandchildren: Cole Herring, Carson Kilpatrick, Conner Kilpatrick, and Boyce Herring IV. Mr. Herring was the pastor of Woodstock Baptist church for many years. He was also the owner of Performance Specialties. The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:30. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 11, 2019