Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Boyce Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyce H. Herring Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Boyce H. Herring Jr. Obituary
Boyce H. Herring, Jr.

Memphis - Boyce H. Herring, Jr., 76, of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, August 5, 2019. Mr. Herring was preceded in death by his parents, Boyce, Sr. and Myrtle Herring; and his brother, Hugh Herring. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Delma Jean Herring; daughter, Sonya Kilpatrick(Calvin); son, Boyce "Boe" Herring; son, Charlie Herring(Kelly); and grandchildren: Cole Herring, Carson Kilpatrick, Conner Kilpatrick, and Boyce Herring IV. Mr. Herring was the pastor of Woodstock Baptist church for many years. He was also the owner of Performance Specialties. The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:30. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Boyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
Download Now