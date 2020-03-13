Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home East - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brandon Banks Barker Jr. Obituary
Brandon Banks Barker, Jr.

Arlington - Brandon Banks Barker, Jr, 90, of Arlington, TN died March 12, 2020. Brandon lived in Arlington all but 5 years of his life. From 1949 to 1970 Brandon worked various positions to learn all he could about Atlas Fixture & Cabinet Works. In 1970 he became second generation owner until 3rd generation family took charge in 1991. Brandon then retired to golf, garden and enjoy life. He was an Arlington Alderman from 1968 to 1983, member of the Arlington Masonic Lodge, and Al Chymia Shrine Temple.

Brandon is survived by his loving friend and companion Shirley Blackburn; daughter Mary Frances Petrie (Bill Petrie) of Eads, TN; son Brandon Banks Barker III (Judy Barker) of Mason, TN; daughter Carolyn Denise Forrest (Mark Forrest) of Clifton, TN; 4 grandchildren- Brad Barker, Brandy Davis, Jamie Osborne and Brantley Forrest; 4 great grandchildren- Chase Davis, Caleb Barker, Josie Osborne and June Osborne. Preceeded in death by his wife of 56 yearrs Ella Nora Barker.

A graveside service will be held from 2-3 at Forrest Hill East on Sunday March 15, 2020.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested for Shriners Chrildrens' Hospital and The .

Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
