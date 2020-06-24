Brandon Patrick Roby
Brandon Patrick Roby

Nashville - Brandon Patrick Roby, age 49 of Nashville, TN passed away June 22, 2020. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee and was a 1989 graduate of Germantown High School. He later earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis where he was also a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Brandon was the Sr. Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for Pinnacle Financial Partners. He was an avid golfer and loved Ole Miss Football. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace G. & Lorene Roby and Dr. Owen & Eva Duncan. Brandon is survived by his loving wife of sixteen years, Stacy Roby of Nashville, TN; parents, Kerry & Dianne Roby of Germantown, TN; brother, Barrett Roby of Lexington, SC; sister, Melissa Roby of New York City, NY; mothers in-law, Patsy Marshall of Memphis, TN and Linda Siegfried of Olive Branch, MS; brothers in-law, Brian (Kara) Wimberly of Franklin, TN and Patrick (Jenny) Marshall of Tampa, FL; sisters in-law, Joy (Butch) Kelso of Oakland, TN and Lisa Siegfried of Memphis, TN; nieces & nephews, Jackson Roby, Megan O'Mara, Austin Wimberly, Matthew Wimberly, Abigail Marshall and Ivy Marshall; his beloved dogs, Katie, Marley and Murphy. Funeral service will be held 3:00PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
