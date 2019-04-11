Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Brenda Gaye Poff

Brenda Gaye Poff, age 71, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Poff. Brenda is survived by her daughter, Tonia Walton (James), her stepdaughter, Stephanie Tusant (Jeff), her sisters, Barbara Palmer and Patricia Warren (Tommy), 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

A gathering of friends and family for Brenda will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers gifts in memory may be offered to the .

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Poff family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019
