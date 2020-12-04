Brenda H. Crimmins
Olive Branch, MS - Brenda H. Crimmins, age 66, of Olive Branch, MS passed away on Wednesday November 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her Daughter Michelle Lynn Bevels and Husband Daniel E. Crimmins. She is survived by Daughter Tonie Neese (David), Son Wes Bevels (Lisa), Son Shea Hunt (Melanie), Daughter Jan Traughber (Corey), 11 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild, Mother Janice Hogwood, Brother Mike Harbor (Valarie), and Sister Judy Sing (David).
Brenda was born on May 7, 1954 in Memphis, TN. Throughout her life Brenda was a woman of many talents. These included being a Mother and a Nurse. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and playing Scrabble with anyone who dared to play her. She gave the best hugs, advice, and showed such kindness to all. She was the World's Greatest Babaw, Mother, Daughter, Sister, and Friend.
The funeral will take place at the Hernando Funeral Home 2285 Highway 51 South Hernando, MS on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00pm. The family asks that donations be made to Olive Branch Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Flowers are also appreciated.