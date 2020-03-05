Services
Roller-Citizens Funeral Homes
201 N Pine
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-1000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roller-Citizens Funeral Homes
201 N Pine
West Memphis, AR 72301
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Roller-Citizens Funeral Homes
201 N Pine
West Memphis, AR 72301
View Map
Brenda Sharpe Obituary
Brenda Sharpe

Memphis - Brenda Lee Sharpe passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee in the company of her loving family at the age of 71.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband Lonny of Memphis, Tennessee, her son, Christopher C. Sharpe of Memphis, Tennessee, her two daughters, Amy Holt (Bert) of Marion, Arkansas and Lisa Sharpe of Memphis, Tennessee. She also leaves her three sisters, Nanci Mathis (Gene) of West Memphis, Arkansas, Martha Kirksey of Little Rock, Arkansas and Suzi Gregory (Louis) of Houston, Texas. She will be deeply missed by four grandchildren, Preslee Sharpe, Mason Rose, Myles Holt and Urban Holt who will all cherish their own memories of her. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Cecil Casey and her sister Diane Sharp. Visitation and Service will both take place on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and Service at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion. Online condolences can be made at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westmemphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
