Brenda Sue Lenahan
Memphis, Tn
Brenda Sue Lenahan, age 73, of Memphis passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St Francis Hospital on Park. She was born on September 8, 1945. Brenda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles A. Lenahan; sons Russell and John Lenahan; daughter Tina M. Reaper; grandsons Kurtis, Heath, Kody and Justin; great granddaughter Chesney; five sisters, one brother and her beloved pet Sweet Pea. Brenda was preceded in death by her mother and father Myrl and Orville Presswood. Family will receive friends Monday, April 22nd from 9-10am at St. Louis Catholic Church with the funeral mass to follow at 10am. Burial will take place at Memphis Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019