Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Lenahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Sue Lenahan


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Sue Lenahan Obituary
Brenda Sue Lenahan

Memphis, Tn

Brenda Sue Lenahan, age 73, of Memphis passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St Francis Hospital on Park. She was born on September 8, 1945. Brenda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles A. Lenahan; sons Russell and John Lenahan; daughter Tina M. Reaper; grandsons Kurtis, Heath, Kody and Justin; great granddaughter Chesney; five sisters, one brother and her beloved pet Sweet Pea. Brenda was preceded in death by her mother and father Myrl and Orville Presswood. Family will receive friends Monday, April 22nd from 9-10am at St. Louis Catholic Church with the funeral mass to follow at 10am. Burial will take place at Memphis Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Funeral Care Memphis
Download Now