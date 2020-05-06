Brenda Vernon



Brenda Fleece Vernon passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on April 25, 2020. She was born March 3, 1941. She leaves her husband Mike Vernon, daughters Demesia Fleece Blancett (Mike) and Vikki Fleece Bowers and her loving grandchidren Grace Bowers, John Bowers, Nicholas Blancett, Jonah Blancett and Madelyn Harrison.



Demesia, Brenda's Daughter, for many years sang with the Gary Beard Chorale from Lindenwood Christian Church. Demesia said that after all of their concerts her Mother was there with refreshments. Many times this was at the Church, but at other times all the members of the Chorale would go back to Brenda's home for the refreshments, no matter the hour at night. She was known as "Brenda Marlene".



Through her friendship with Gary Beard, Debbie Litch met Brenda. When Debbie became Executive Director of Theater Memphis, she asked Brenda to be the official caterer. That was 15 years ago. Brenda not only supplied the delicious food but became a wonderful friend to everyone she met.



Charlotte Neal and Betty Hays also met Brenda at performances of the Gary Beard Chorale at a time Four Seasons/Memory, Inc. was being formed and they asked her to be the official caterer for that organization. That was over 20 years ago. At a Christmas Party of Four Seasons/Memory, Inc. in 2018, Brenda was honored for her many years of service.



Brenda loved all of her friends and was always ready to help then when asked. Her good friend Betty Hays asked if she would cater a large fund raiser for the Gaal House and she readily agreed. Brenda especially loved her grandchildren who called her "Gram". For many years when they were younger, they all traveled in Brenda and Mike's RV on special trips during the holidays. She was and remained very proud of each of them.



She will be missed by all who knew her.



A private family graveside service was held April 30, 2020. In lieu of flowres the family suggests that donation be made to Four Season/Memory, Inc., P.O. Box 383156, Germantown, TN 38183-3156.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store