1/
Brenda Wynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Wynn

Bartlett - Brenda Wynn, 74, of Bartlett, TN passed away on July 23rd, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ophelia Parrish, husband, Chuck Wynn, and son, Chuckie Wynn. She leaves behind her son, Scott Wynn, who provided loving care for her the past several years, granddaughter, Jordon Gilliland (Bryan), two great granddaughters, Aubrielle and Gracelyn, brothers, Larry Parrish ( Karen), Michael Parrish, Johnny Parrish, sister, Jean Pennington (Willie), aunt, Norma Pilcher and many nieces and nephews who loved and cherished her dearly. She will be deeply missed and always remembered for her kind heart and love of family. While Heaven gained a new angel, we lost a little bit of sunshine.

Private Family Memorial




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved