Brenda Wynn



Bartlett - Brenda Wynn, 74, of Bartlett, TN passed away on July 23rd, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ophelia Parrish, husband, Chuck Wynn, and son, Chuckie Wynn. She leaves behind her son, Scott Wynn, who provided loving care for her the past several years, granddaughter, Jordon Gilliland (Bryan), two great granddaughters, Aubrielle and Gracelyn, brothers, Larry Parrish ( Karen), Michael Parrish, Johnny Parrish, sister, Jean Pennington (Willie), aunt, Norma Pilcher and many nieces and nephews who loved and cherished her dearly. She will be deeply missed and always remembered for her kind heart and love of family. While Heaven gained a new angel, we lost a little bit of sunshine.



Private Family Memorial









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store