Brenda Zick
Graceland - Brenda Zick, 63, shuttle driver for Graceland for many years, passed away January 29, 2020. Mrs. Zick loved her dogs and music and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Nell Patterson Finch and Wayne S. Finch. She is survived by her husband, David Zick; sister, Gwen Finch Belcher of Millington, TN; and niece, Jessica Belcher Hagewood of Lexington, NC. The family will receive friends Monday (Feb 3) from 10am until the service at 11:00am at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN.
Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123.
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020