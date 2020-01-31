Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Brenda Zick Obituary
Brenda Zick

Graceland - Brenda Zick, 63, shuttle driver for Graceland for many years, passed away January 29, 2020. Mrs. Zick loved her dogs and music and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Nell Patterson Finch and Wayne S. Finch. She is survived by her husband, David Zick; sister, Gwen Finch Belcher of Millington, TN; and niece, Jessica Belcher Hagewood of Lexington, NC. The family will receive friends Monday (Feb 3) from 10am until the service at 11:00am at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN.

Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123.

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
