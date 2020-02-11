|
Brent Jackson Lackey
Millington - Brent Jackson Lackey, 31, of Millington, TN, passed away February 9, 2020. He was a 2006 graduate of Millington Central High School; attended the University of Memphis; a Packers fan; and enjoyed playing baseball. He is survived by his parents, Phil and Jackie Lackey; brother, Keegan (Diana) Lackey; nieces, Alyssa Alston and Reagann Lackey; and nephew, William Alston all of Millington, TN. The family will receive friends Saturday (Feb 15) from 12:30pm until 2:00pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel followed by a graveside service at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020