Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Millington Chapel
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Millington Chapel
More Obituaries for Brent Pugh
Brent Pugh Obituary
Brent Pugh

Millington - Brent McCoy Pugh, 67, of Millington, TN passed away May 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Rebon Pugh and mother, Helen Stringfellow. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Pugh; son, Dr. Rebon Brent Pugh (Sheila); two grandsons, McCoy and Gage; three siblings, Debra, Roger, and Natasha. The family will receive friends Wednesday (May 8) from 10am until the service at 11am at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Embury Cemetery in Millington, TN.

Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel (901) 873-0123 MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 7, 2019
