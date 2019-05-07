|
Brent Pugh
Millington - Brent McCoy Pugh, 67, of Millington, TN passed away May 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Rebon Pugh and mother, Helen Stringfellow. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Pugh; son, Dr. Rebon Brent Pugh (Sheila); two grandsons, McCoy and Gage; three siblings, Debra, Roger, and Natasha. The family will receive friends Wednesday (May 8) from 10am until the service at 11am at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Embury Cemetery in Millington, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 7, 2019