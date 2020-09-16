Brian Delloyd Kellett
Memphis - Brian Delloyd Kellett, 51, of Memphis, was peacefully released from his broken body on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol Kellett and Dr. Gary Kellett; and his grandparents, Eve and Orville "Kel" Kellett, Ruby Clarke (Jess) and Pierce Ketchersid. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Cameron Kellett; and three daughters, Abigail, Catherine and Elizabeth; all of the home. He is also survived by his stepmother, Lisa Barber (Mike), of Jonesboro, Ark.; one brother, Gary Kellett, Jr. (Kellie), of Memphis; two sisters, Sidney McWilliams (Mike), of Ridgeland, Miss., and Dr. Jennifer Giles (Gary), of Dallas; a huge fan club of in-laws, extended family, close friends and colleagues; and 15 nieces and nephews.
