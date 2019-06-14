|
Brian Stephen Bell
Tumbling Shoals, AR - Brian Stephen Bell 50 of Tumbling Shoals AR died June 11, 2019 at Baptist Health in Heber Springs AR. He was a vet technician, he enjoyed painting, fishing, hunting, frisbee golf, working in the yard and a WELL LOVED musician and band member with the Red Dawgs . He was born Janurary 16,1969 to Stephen and Barbara Jean Bell. He is survived by his parents of Tumbling Shoals AR, beloved friend and mother to his sons Dana Bell of Collierville TN, two sons Brian Keith Bell and Brandon Stephen Bell of Collierville TN, one nephew Ethan Joseph Varghese of Seattle WA, one sister Stephanie Diane Bell Varghese of Memphis TN. Visitation will be Saturday June 15, 2019 from 10-11 am with funeral at 11 am at Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola, AR with Bobby Farino officiating
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 14, 2019