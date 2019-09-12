|
|
Brigadier General John Randolph Ward (RETIRED)
Brandon, MS - Brigadier General John Randolph Ward, United States National Guard (retired) died September 5, 2019, at Hospice Ministries, Inc. in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Survived by son, Gregory (Kathy) Ward, grandchildren, Douglas (Alyson) and John (Hillary) Ward, and sister, Donna Ward.
Visitation: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 16835 Highland Drive, McKenzie, TN. Interment will follow with full military honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 12, 2019