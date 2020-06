Court Court, I love you to the moon and back

I just wish I had the chance to tell you that

Its all good cause I make sure I tell you every day now

I just wish this wasnt the way how

The world stood still the day you got your wings; while I cried like a newborn cause we lost a queen

Hell, I feel like the world hasnt moved since then

But its all because deep down, I truly miss my friend

Youre at peace now and thats all that matters

In return, I gained an angel for the rest of my life chapters



I love you so much, Courtney.

Joshua Blair

Friend